Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.09. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

