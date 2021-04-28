Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,455.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,394.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $982.30 and a twelve month high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,423.23.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.