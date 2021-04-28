Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 21.8% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

