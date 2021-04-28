Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $37.43 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,914 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,432,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

