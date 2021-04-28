Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.94 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,025 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.