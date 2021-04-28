Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.18 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $28,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $123,181,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $69,337,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

