Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.73 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,654 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

