Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

