Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 716,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,075. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.10. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.