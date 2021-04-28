Chartwell Retirement Residences Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.69 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.