Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 99,053 Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,365,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

