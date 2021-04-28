Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

