Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells $1,268,850.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Ross Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $337.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

