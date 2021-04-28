Chain Guardians Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.51 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

CGG is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.