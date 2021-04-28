CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 5,636 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

