CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 901.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after buying an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.