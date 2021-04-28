CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.