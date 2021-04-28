CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

