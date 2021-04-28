CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $41.87 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $328.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

