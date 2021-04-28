CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $451,029.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,565. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.