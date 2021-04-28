CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.63 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

