Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Centene stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,877. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centene by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

