Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.