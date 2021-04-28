Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 23,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,432,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 894.70 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 578.8% in the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 201,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
