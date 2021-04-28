Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 23,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,432,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 894.70 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celsius by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 4,931.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 578.8% in the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 201,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.