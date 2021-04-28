Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. Celestica has a twelve month low of C$7.49 and a twelve month high of C$11.99.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.