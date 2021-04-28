Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 5,049.6% in April

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 5,049.6% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 73,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

