Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 5,049.6% in April

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,200 shares, a growth of 5,049.6% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 73,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
