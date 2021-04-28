Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTTRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS MTTRY opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

