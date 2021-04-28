Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CEBUY stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Cebu Air has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

