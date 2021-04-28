CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 3.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $31,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CDW by 150.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 99.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.04. 4,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,723. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

