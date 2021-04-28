CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.49

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.49 and last traded at C$72.35, with a volume of 57274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at C$4,268,133. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

