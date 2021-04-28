CBRE Group (CBRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBRE opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

