Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 927,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,843. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 565.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 107,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,404 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

