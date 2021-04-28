Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.13 and last traded at $67.24. 5,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 298,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -394.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,123 shares of company stock valued at $27,757,506 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

