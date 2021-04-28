Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYF opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.36. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

