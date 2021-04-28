Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

