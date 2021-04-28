Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

