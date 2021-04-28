Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

TAP opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

