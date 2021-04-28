Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,774,100.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total value of $3,774,100.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $294.76 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

