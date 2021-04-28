Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Lessened by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

