Carrier Global (CARR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Carrier Global to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carrier Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

