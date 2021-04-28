CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

CTRE opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

