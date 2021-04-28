Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 500 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.79. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDLX shares. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

