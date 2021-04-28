Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 283,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

