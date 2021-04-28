Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Capstone Turbine reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPST shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 60,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

