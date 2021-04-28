Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Upgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Capitec Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Capitec Bank stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers transactional banking services; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; collection and payment services; and merchant services, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

