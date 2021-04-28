Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $232.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CPLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

