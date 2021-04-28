Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.71 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.