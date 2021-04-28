Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.