Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.
Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35.
In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
