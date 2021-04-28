Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

