Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,140 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,738 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $111.84. 15,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

